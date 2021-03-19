Markets
Friday 3/19 Insider Buying Report: MRKR, SCOR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Marker Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director John Robert Wilson bought 1,714,285 shares of MRKR, for a cost of $1.75 each, for a total investment of $3M. Wilson was up about 33.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MRKR trading as high as $2.34 at last check today. Marker Therapeutics Inc is trading up about 27.8% on the day Friday.

And at comScore, there was insider buying on Thursday, by William Paul Livek who bought 200,000 shares at a cost of $3.66 each, for a total investment of $731,962. This purchase marks the first one filed by Livek in the past twelve months. comScore Inc is trading up about 10.4% on the day Friday. Livek was up about 12.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SCOR trading as high as $4.13 at last check today.

