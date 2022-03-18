Markets
Friday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: STEM, BRC

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Stem, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Michael C. Morgan bought 150,000 shares of STEM, for a cost of $7.62 each, for a total investment of $1.14M. So far Morgan is in the green, up about 36.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.42. Stem Inc is trading up about 6.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Morgan in the past year.

And also on Tuesday, SRVP Russell Shaller purchased $435,000 worth of Brady, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $43.50 a piece. Brady Corp is trading down about 1% on the day Friday. Shaller was up about 5.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BRC trading as high as $45.97 at last check today.

