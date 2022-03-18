Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings' Director, Alex P. Schultz, made a $428,630 buy of LIND, purchasing 36,200 shares at a cost of $11.84 a piece. So far Schultz is in the green, up about 17.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.87. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is trading up about 8.5% on the day Friday.

And at MGP Ingredients, there was insider buying on Monday, by Michele Lux who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $77.36 each, for a total investment of $386,806. Before this latest buy, Lux made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $840,643 shares at a cost of $84.06 a piece. MGP Ingredients is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday. Lux was up about 6.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MGPI trading as high as $82.50 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: LIND, MGPI

