Markets
LIND

Friday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: LIND, MGPI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings' Director, Alex P. Schultz, made a $428,630 buy of LIND, purchasing 36,200 shares at a cost of $11.84 a piece. So far Schultz is in the green, up about 17.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $13.87. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is trading up about 8.5% on the day Friday.

And at MGP Ingredients, there was insider buying on Monday, by Michele Lux who purchased 5,000 shares for a cost of $77.36 each, for a total investment of $386,806. Before this latest buy, Lux made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $840,643 shares at a cost of $84.06 a piece. MGP Ingredients is trading off about 0.3% on the day Friday. Lux was up about 6.6% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MGPI trading as high as $82.50 in trading on Friday.

Friday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: LIND, MGPI
VIDEO: Friday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: LIND, MGPI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIND MGPI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular