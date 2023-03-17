Markets
WTFC

Friday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: WTFC, AMG

March 17, 2023 — 10:32 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Wintrust Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director H. Patrick Hackett Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of WTFC, for a cost of $73.31 each, for a total investment of $520,501. Hackett Jr. was up about 4.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WTFC trading as high as $76.93 at last check today. Wintrust Financial is trading off about 4.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Hackett Jr. made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $456,150 shares for a cost of $91.23 each.

And at Affiliated Managers Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Reuben Jeffery III who purchased 3,650 shares for a cost of $137.21 each, for a trade totaling $500,816. This buy marks the first one filed by Jeffery III in the past twelve months. Affiliated Managers Group is trading down about 1.7% on the day Friday. Investors can snag AMG at a price even lower than Jeffery III did, with shares trading as low as $133.09 at last check today which is 3.0% under Jeffery III's purchase price.

Friday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: WTFC, AMG
VIDEO: Friday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: WTFC, AMG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WTFC
AMG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.