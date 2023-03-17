Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Wintrust Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director H. Patrick Hackett Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of WTFC, for a cost of $73.31 each, for a total investment of $520,501. Hackett Jr. was up about 4.9% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with WTFC trading as high as $76.93 at last check today. Wintrust Financial is trading off about 4.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Hackett Jr. made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $456,150 shares for a cost of $91.23 each.

And at Affiliated Managers Group, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Reuben Jeffery III who purchased 3,650 shares for a cost of $137.21 each, for a trade totaling $500,816. This buy marks the first one filed by Jeffery III in the past twelve months. Affiliated Managers Group is trading down about 1.7% on the day Friday. Investors can snag AMG at a price even lower than Jeffery III did, with shares trading as low as $133.09 at last check today which is 3.0% under Jeffery III's purchase price.

VIDEO: Friday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: WTFC, AMG

