Friday 3/17 Insider Buying Report: EWBC, OBNK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At East West Bancorp, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Chief Financial Officer Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of EWBC, at a cost of $49.51 each, for a total investment of $495,130. Oh was up about 16.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with EWBC trading as high as $57.49 at last check today. East West Bancorp is trading off about 7.1% on the day Friday.

And on Tuesday, Director James E. Davison Jr. bought $484,072 worth of Origin Bancorp, buying 14,117 shares at a cost of $34.29 a piece. Origin Bancorp Inc is trading off about 3.7% on the day Friday.

