Friday 3/13 Insider Buying Report: TCX, PRMW

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Tucows' Chief Legal Officer & VP, Bret Fausett, made a $1.25M buy of TCX, purchasing 27,777 shares at a cost of $45.00 each. Tucows Inc is trading up about 7.9% on the day Friday.

And at Primo Water, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Executive Officer Thomas Harrington who bought 84,000 shares for a cost of $12.08 each, for a total investment of $1.01M. This buy marks the first one filed by Harrington in the past twelve months. Primo Water is trading up about 1.4% on the day Friday.

