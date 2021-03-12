Markets
Friday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: PTRS, KLR

BNK Invest BNK Invest
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Partners Bancorp's Director, Michael W. Clarke, made a $320,812 purchase of PTRS, buying 43,500 shares at a cost of $7.38 a piece. Clarke was up about 4.3% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PTRS trading as high as $7.69 in trading on Friday. Partners Bancorp is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Clarke bought PTRS on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $36,727 at an average of $6.75 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Matteo Lodrini purchased $255,692 worth of Kaleyra, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $17.05 each. Kaleyra is trading down about 3.3% on the day Friday.

