Friday 3/12 Insider Buying Report: MSFT, KNSL

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Microsoft's Director, Emma N. Walmsley, made a $1.02M buy of MSFT, purchasing 4,300 shares at a cost of $236.80 each. Investors can buy MSFT even cheaper than Walmsley did, with the stock trading as low as $233.37 at last check today -- that's 1.4% below Walmsley's purchase price. Microsoft is trading off about 1.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Walmsley in the past year.

And at Kinsale Capital Group, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Steven J. Bensinger who bought 3,500 shares at a cost of $173.42 each, for a total investment of $606,983. Kinsale Capital Group is trading up about 0.1% on the day Friday. Bensinger was up about 3.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with KNSL trading as high as $178.87 in trading on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.