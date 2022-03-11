Markets
Friday 3/11 Insider Buying Report: RSVR, LCII

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Reservoir Media, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Ryan P. Taylor purchased 169,087 shares of RSVR, at a cost of $7.23 each, for a total investment of $1.22M. So far Taylor is in the green, up about 16.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.44. Reservoir Media is trading up about 1.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Taylor purchased RSVR at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.44M at an average of $6.77 per share.

And at LCI Industries, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Kieran M. O'sullivan who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $112.00 each, for a trade totaling $560,000. This purchase marks the first one filed by O'sullivan in the past year. LCI Industries is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday. O'sullivan was up about 6.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with LCII trading as high as $118.80 in trading on Friday.

