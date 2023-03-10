Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Franklin Street Properties' Director, Brian N. Hansen, made a $207,500 purchase of FSP, buying 100,000 shares at a cost of $2.08 each. Franklin Street Properties is trading down about 2% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Hansen purchased FSP on 7 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.65M at an average of $3.04 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Richard F. Wallman bought $150,750 worth of CECO Environmental, buying 10,000 shares at a cost of $15.07 a piece. CECO Environmental is trading down about 3.5% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: FSP, CECO

