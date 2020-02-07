Markets
Friday 2/7 Insider Buying Report: NGVT, CLBK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Ingevity's EVP, CFO & Treasurer, John C. Fortson, made a $149,995 purchase of NGVT, buying 2,290 shares at a cost of $65.50 a piece. So far Fortson is in the green, up about 3.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $67.53. Ingevity is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday.

And at Columbia Financial, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Paul Van Ostenbridge who purchased 5,825 shares at a cost of $17.00 each, for a total investment of $99,017. This buy marks the first one filed by Van Ostenbridge in the past twelve months. Columbia Financial is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. Van Ostenbridge was up about 1.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CLBK trading as high as $17.29 at last check today.

