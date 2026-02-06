Markets
Friday 2/6 Insider Buying Report: MANE, HYT

February 06, 2026 — 10:48 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Veradermics' Director, Vlad Coric, made a $2M purchase of MANE, buying 117,646 shares at a cost of $17.00 each. So far Coric is in the green, up about 117.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $37.00. Veradermics is trading off about 2.9% on the day Friday.

And at BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by David Delbos who purchased 100,000 shares for a cost of $8.68 each, for a trade totaling $868,000. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. Delbos was up about 1.8% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with HYT trading as high as $8.84 at last check today.

