Markets
SCHW

Friday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, FVCB

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Charles Schwab, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of SCHW, for a cost of $54.08 each, for a total investment of $196,642. So far Ruffel is in the green, up about 4.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $56.29. Charles Schwab is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Ruffel purchased SCHW at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $190,001 at an average of $35.75 per share.

And at FVCBankcorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Meena Krishnan who bought 4,000 shares for a cost of $16.67 each, for a trade totaling $66,675. FVCBankcorp is trading trading flat on the day Friday. Krishnan was up about 4.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FVCB trading as high as $17.45 at last check today.

Friday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, FVCB
VIDEO: Friday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, FVCB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SCHW FVCB

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest