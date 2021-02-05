Friday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: SCHW, FVCB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Charles Schwab, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of SCHW, for a cost of $54.08 each, for a total investment of $196,642. So far Ruffel is in the green, up about 4.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $56.29. Charles Schwab is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Ruffel purchased SCHW at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $190,001 at an average of $35.75 per share.

And at FVCBankcorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Meena Krishnan who bought 4,000 shares for a cost of $16.67 each, for a trade totaling $66,675. FVCBankcorp is trading trading flat on the day Friday. Krishnan was up about 4.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FVCB trading as high as $17.45 at last check today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.