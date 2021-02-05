Friday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, CFR

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blackrock Science and Technology Trust II, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Tony Kim bought 13,200 shares of BSTZ, at a cost of $37.55 each, for a total investment of $495,694. So far Kim is in the green, up about 4.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $39.40. Blackrock Science and Technology Trust II is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Kim bought BSTZ on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $592,667 at an average of $15.05 per share.

And at Cullen/Frost Bankers, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Chris Avery who bought 3,500 shares for a cost of $92.71 each, for a total investment of $324,485. Before this latest buy, Avery bought CFR at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.43M at an average of $86.64 per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. So far Avery is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $97.67.

