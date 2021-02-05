Markets
BSTZ

Friday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, CFR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Blackrock Science and Technology Trust II, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Tony Kim bought 13,200 shares of BSTZ, at a cost of $37.55 each, for a total investment of $495,694. So far Kim is in the green, up about 4.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $39.40. Blackrock Science and Technology Trust II is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Kim bought BSTZ on 3 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $592,667 at an average of $15.05 per share.

And at Cullen/Frost Bankers, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Chris Avery who bought 3,500 shares for a cost of $92.71 each, for a total investment of $324,485. Before this latest buy, Avery bought CFR at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.43M at an average of $86.64 per share. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. So far Avery is in the green, up about 5.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $97.67.

Friday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, CFR
VIDEO: Friday 2/5 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, CFR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BSTZ CFR

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest