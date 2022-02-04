Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Adams Diversified Equity Fund's CEO & President, Mark E. Stoeckle, made a $40,546 purchase of ADX, buying 2,200 shares at a cost of $18.43 each. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday.

And at Accuray, there was insider buying on Monday, by President Suzanne C. Winter who purchased 11,239 shares for a cost of $3.53 each, for a total investment of $39,674. Accuray Inc is trading up about 0.6% on the day Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 2/4 Insider Buying Report: ADX, ARAY

