Markets
SBSI

Friday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: SBSI, IBCP

February 03, 2023 — 02:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Southside Bancshares' Director, Herbert C. Buie, made a $88,607 buy of SBSI, purchasing 2,380 shares at a cost of $37.23 each. Buie was up about 6.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SBSI trading as high as $39.77 at last check today. Southside Bancshares is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday.

And at Independent Bank, there was insider buying on Monday, by Executive Vice President Gavin A. Mohr who bought 1,600 shares for a cost of $21.68 each, for a total investment of $34,688. Before this latest buy, Mohr made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $42,609 shares at a cost of $21.30 each. Independent Bank is trading up about 1.1% on the day Friday. Mohr was up about 6.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with IBCP trading as high as $23.02 at last check today.

Friday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: SBSI, IBCP
VIDEO: Friday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: SBSI, IBCP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBSI
IBCP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.