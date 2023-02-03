Friday 2/3 Insider Buying Report: CURO, OPBK

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Curo Group Holdings, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer Douglas D. Clark bought 40,000 shares of CURO, for a cost of $3.82 each, for a total investment of $152,950. Clark was up about 20.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CURO trading as high as $4.61 at last check today. Curo Group Holdings is trading up about 6.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Clark in the past twelve months.

And at OP Bancorp, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Brian Choi who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $11.35 each, for a total investment of $113,452. Before this latest buy, Choi bought OPBK at 14 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $3.00M at an average of $11.96 per share. OP Bancorp is trading down about 0.1% on the day Friday. So far Choi is in the green, up about 1.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $11.55.

