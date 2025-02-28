Friday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: MAGN, TPL

News & Insights

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Magnera, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 20,000 shares of MAGN, for a cost of $20.33 each, for a total investment of $406,532. Magnera is trading up about 1.5% on the day Friday.

And at Texas Pacific Land, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Donna E. Epps who purchased 275 shares at a cost of $1273.32 each, for a total investment of $350,163. This purchase marks the first one filed by Epps in the past twelve months. Texas Pacific Land is trading up about 3.1% on the day Friday. So far Epps is in the green, up about 10.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1412.17.

