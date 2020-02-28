Friday 2/28 Insider Buying Report: ALGT, ORI

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Allegiant Travel's President, John Redmond, made a $979,650 buy of ALGT, purchasing 7,000 shares at a cost of $139.95 each. Bargain hunters are able to buy ALGT at a price even lower than Redmond did, with the stock changing hands as low as $126.23 in trading on Friday which is 9.8% under Redmond's purchase price. Allegiant Travel is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday.

And at Old Republic International, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Aldo C. Zucaro who purchased 30,000 shares at a cost of $19.64 each, for a total investment of $589,200. This purchase marks the first one filed by Zucaro in the past year. Old Republic International is trading down about 2.6% on the day Friday.

