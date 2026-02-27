Friday 2/27 Insider Buying Report: CADL, MWA

Markets
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Candel Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Paul B. Manning bought 550,458 shares of CADL, for a cost of $5.45 each, for a total investment of $3M. Candel Therapeutics is trading up about 4% on the day Friday.

And on Wednesday, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased $739,415 worth of Mueller Water Products, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $29.58 each. Mueller Water Products is trading down about 0.6% on the day Friday. So far Sengstack is in the green, up about 4.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.00.

