Friday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: TCFC, LFMD

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Community Financial, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid bought 5,000 shares of TCFC, at a cost of $30.06 each, for a total investment of $150,291. Javaid was up about 3.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with TCFC trading as high as $31.11 in trading on Friday. Community Financial is trading up about 2.6% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Javaid in the past year.

And at LifeMD, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Operating Officer Brad Michael Roberts who purchased 5,000 shares at a cost of $20.50 each, for a trade totaling $102,500. LifeMD is trading up about 5% on the day Friday.

