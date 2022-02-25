Friday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: AYX, UNH

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alteryx (AYX), a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Jeff Horing purchased 911,829 shares of AYX, for a cost of $54.79 each, for a total investment of $49.96M. So far Horing is in the green, up about 7.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $59.14. Alteryx is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Horing in the past year.

And at UnitedHealth Group (UNH), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Paul R. Garcia who bought 2,146 shares at a cost of $464.97 each, for a total investment of $997,817. This purchase marks the first one filed by Garcia in the past twelve months. UnitedHealth Group is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday.

