Friday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: LNKB, VNRX

February 24, 2023 — 10:40 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, LINKBANCORP's Director, David H. Koppenhaver, made a $800,023 buy of LNKB, purchasing 102,567 shares at a cost of $7.80 each. So far Koppenhaver is in the green, up about 3.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $8.10. LINKBANCORP is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Koppenhaver made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $750,000 shares at a cost of $7.50 a piece.

And at VolitionRx, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Guy Archibald Innes who bought 234,000 shares at a cost of $1.75 each, for a trade totaling $409,500. Before this latest buy, Innes made one other purchase in the past year, buying $23,700 shares at a cost of $2.37 each. VolitionRx is trading down about 1.1% on the day Friday. So far Innes is in the green, up about 6.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $1.87

