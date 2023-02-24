Friday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: HLF, RSG

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Herbalife Nutrition's Director, Sophie L'helias, made a $165,620 purchase of HLF, buying 8,500 shares at a cost of $19.48 a piece. Herbalife Nutrition is trading up about 0.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by L'helias in the past twelve months.

And at Republic Services, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Michael A. Duffy who bought 385 shares at a cost of $130.56 each, for a total investment of $50,266. Republic Services is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. Investors can bag RSG at a price even lower than Duffy did, with shares trading as low as $128.41 in trading on Friday -- that's 1.6% below Duffy's purchase price.

