As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Mineralys Therapeutics' CFO, Adam Scott Levy, made a $100,000 purchase of MLYS, buying 6,250 shares at a cost of $16.00 each. Levy was up about 14.9% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with MLYS trading as high as $18.39 at last check today. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Levy in the past twelve months.

And at Affinity Bancshares, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Edward John Cooney who bought 5,000 shares for a cost of $15.70 each, for a trade totaling $78,509. This purchase marks the first one filed by Cooney in the past twelve months. Affinity Bancshares is trading up about 1.8% on the day Friday. So far Cooney is in the green, up about 5.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $16.50.

VIDEO: Friday 2/17 Insider Buying Report: MLYS, AFBI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.