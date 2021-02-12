Friday 2/12 Insider Buying Report: ARCH, DNB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Arch Resources' Director, Patrick J. Bartels Jr., made a $137,595 purchase of ARCH, buying 3,000 shares at a cost of $45.87 each. Arch Resources is trading up about 6.7% on the day Friday.

And at Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Chief Financial Officer Bryan T. Hipsher who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $23.30 each, for a total investment of $116,500. Before this latest buy, Hipsher bought DNB at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $655,560 at an average of $22.61 per share. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings is trading up about 2.8% on the day Friday.

