Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Bridgewater Bancshares', Mohammed Lawal, made a $175,047 buy of BWB, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $17.50 a piece. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading up about 1.6% on the day Friday.

And on Monday, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased $150,128 worth of ArcBest, purchasing 1,771 shares at a cost of $84.77 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Hogan in the past year. ArcBest is trading off about 1.7% on the day Friday. So far Hogan is in the green, up about 6.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $89.83.

VIDEO: Friday 2/11 Insider Buying Report: BWB, ARCB

