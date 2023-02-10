Markets
Friday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: LGTO, CNC

February 10, 2023 — 11:03 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Legato Merger's Director, Brian Pratt, made a $1.54M purchase of LGTO, buying 150,000 shares at a cost of $10.30 a piece. Legato Merger is trading off about 0.6% on the day Friday.

And at Centene, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by EVP, Chief Operating Officer James E. Murray who bought 6,750 shares for a cost of $73.30 each, for a trade totaling $494,775. This buy marks the first one filed by Murray in the past twelve months. Centene is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. Investors can pick up CNC even cheaper than Murray did, with the stock trading as low as $71.95 at last check today which is 1.8% under Murray's purchase price.

