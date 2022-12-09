Markets
BSM

Friday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: BSM, COIN

December 09, 2022 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Black Stone Minerals' CEO and Chairman, Thomas L. Carter Jr., made a $838,874 purchase of BSM, buying 48,492 shares at a cost of $17.30 each. Black Stone Minerals LP is trading up about 2.1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Carter Jr. bought BSM on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $3.34M at an average of $16.71 per share.

And on Tuesday, Director Tobias Lutke purchased $742,514 worth of Coinbase Global, purchasing 16,747 shares at a cost of $44.34 each. Before this latest buy, Lutke purchased COIN on 16 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $5.98M at an average of $66.12 per share. Coinbase Global is trading down about 3% on the day Friday. Investors can snag COIN at a price even lower than Lutke did, with the stock trading as low as $40.89 in trading on Friday -- that's 7.8% under Lutke's purchase price.

Friday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: BSM, COIN
VIDEO: Friday 12/9 Insider Buying Report: BSM, COIN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSM
COIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.