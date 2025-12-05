Markets
Friday 12/5 Insider Buying Report: WMG, BAER

December 05, 2025 — 01:47 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Warner Music Group's , Valentin Blavatnik, made a $998,383 purchase of WMG, buying 35,810 shares at a cost of $27.88 each. So far Blavatnik is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $28.86. Warner Music Group is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Blavatnik in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Director Jeffrey E. Kelter bought $540,210 worth of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, buying 300,000 shares at a cost of $1.80 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Kelter in the past year. Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings is trading up about 3.4% on the day Friday.

