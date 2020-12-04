Markets
ATCX

Friday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: ATCX, ORGO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Atlas Technical Consultants, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Gary M. Cappa bought 50,000 shares of ATCX, at a cost of $5.71 each, for a total investment of $285,662. Cappa was up about 26.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ATCX trading as high as $7.23 in trading on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading up about 11.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Cappa in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought $203,615 worth of Organogenesis Holdings, buying 38,710 shares at a cost of $5.26 a piece. Before this latest buy, Mackie made one other purchase in the past year, buying $138,860 shares for a cost of $3.25 a piece. Organogenesis Holdings is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday. So far Mackie is in the green, up about 4.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.47

Friday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: ATCX, ORGO
VIDEO: Friday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: ATCX, ORGO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATCX ORGO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular