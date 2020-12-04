Friday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: ATCX, ORGO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Atlas Technical Consultants, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Gary M. Cappa bought 50,000 shares of ATCX, at a cost of $5.71 each, for a total investment of $285,662. Cappa was up about 26.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ATCX trading as high as $7.23 in trading on Friday. Atlas Technical Consultants is trading up about 11.1% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Cappa in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought $203,615 worth of Organogenesis Holdings, buying 38,710 shares at a cost of $5.26 a piece. Before this latest buy, Mackie made one other purchase in the past year, buying $138,860 shares for a cost of $3.25 a piece. Organogenesis Holdings is trading up about 3.3% on the day Friday. So far Mackie is in the green, up about 4.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $5.47

