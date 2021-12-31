Friday 12/31 Insider Buying Report: SVRA, THO

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Savara's Director, David A. Ramsay, made a $64,035 purchase of SVRA, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $1.28 each. Savara is trading down about 2.3% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Ramsay bought SVRA on 8 other occasions during the past year, for a total cost of $1.64M at an average of $1.31 per share.

And on Monday, Director Amelia Huntington purchased $50,445 worth of Thor Industries, purchasing 500 shares at a cost of $100.89 a piece. Thor Industries is trading down about 0.7% on the day Friday. So far Huntington is in the green, up about 3.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $104.39.

