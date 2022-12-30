Markets
Friday 12/30 Insider Buying Report: CRWD, CAMP

December 30, 2022 — 10:35 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)'s , Roxanne S. Austin, made a $2.49M buy of CRWD, purchasing 25,000 shares at a cost of $99.74 a piece. Austin was up about 6.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CRWD trading as high as $106.19 at last check today. CrowdStrike Holdings is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Austin in the past year.

And also on Wednesday, Director Wes Cummins bought $258,978 worth of CalAmp Corp (CAMP), buying 65,000 shares at a cost of $3.98 a piece. Before this latest buy, Cummins bought CAMP on 8 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $3.85M at an average of $3.92 per share. CalAmp Corp is trading off about 2.3% on the day Friday. So far Cummins is in the green, up about 16.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $4.64.

