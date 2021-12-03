Friday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: Y, STGW

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Alleghany, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 8,500 shares of Y, for a cost of $655.25 each, for a total investment of $5.57M. Brandon was up about 1.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with Y trading as high as $666.60 at last check today. Alleghany is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday.

And at Stagwell, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Eli Samaha who purchased 450,000 shares at a cost of $7.65 each, for a trade totaling $3.44M. Stagwell is trading up about 4.5% on the day Friday. Samaha was up about 10.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with STGW trading as high as $8.46 at last check today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.