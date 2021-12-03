Friday 12/3 Insider Buying Report: BHC, WAB

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Bausch Health Companies's Director, Steven D. Miller, made a $1.45M buy of BHC, purchasing 60,000 shares at a cost of $24.23 a piece. Bausch Health Companies is trading off about 0.1% on the day Friday.

And also on Tuesday, CFO John A. Olin purchased $1.01M worth of Wabtec, purchasing 11,000 shares at a cost of $91.66 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Olin in the past twelve months. Wabtec is trading off about 1.4% on the day Friday. Investors can grab WAB at a price even lower than Olin did, with the stock trading as low as $88.33 in trading on Friday -- that's 3.6% below Olin's purchase price.

