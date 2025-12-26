Friday 12/26 Insider Buying Report: AMLX, MAIA

Markets
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Karen Firestone purchased 8,100 shares of AMLX, at a cost of $12.45 each, for a total investment of $100,845. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals is trading down about 1.7% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Firestone in the past twelve months.

And at MAIA Biotechnology, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Ngar Yee Louie who bought 81,699 shares for a cost of $1.22 each, for a trade totaling $100,000. MAIA Biotechnology is trading down about 0.7% on the day Friday. So far Louie is in the green, up about 22.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.50.

