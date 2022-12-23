As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Coinbase Global's Director, Tobias Lutke, made a $365,570 purchase of COIN, buying 10,520 shares at a cost of $34.75 a piece. Coinbase Global is trading up about 2.4% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Lutke bought COIN on 18 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $7.12M at an average of $61.46 per share.

And at Harrow Health, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Martin A. Makary who bought 25,000 shares at a cost of $13.37 each, for a trade totaling $334,250. Harrow Health is trading up about 3.9% on the day Friday. Makary was up about 8.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with HROW trading as high as $14.48 at last check today.

VIDEO: Friday 12/23 Insider Buying Report: COIN, HROW

