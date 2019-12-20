Markets
Friday 12/20 Insider Buying Report: JCAP, SPB

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy — they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Jernigan Capital, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer John A. Good purchased 6,900 shares of JCAP, for a cost of $19.93 each, for a total investment of $137,517. Jernigan Capital is trading down about 0.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Good made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $44,037 shares at a cost of $20.97 each.

And at Spectrum Brands Holdings, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO David M. Maura who purchased 2,000 shares at a cost of $62.73 each, for a trade totaling $125,457. Before this latest buy, Maura made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.01M shares for a cost of $50.42 a piece. Spectrum Brands Holdings is trading up about 2.5% on the day Friday. Maura was up about 2.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SPB trading as high as $63.99 in trading on Friday.

