IMNM

Friday 12/19 Insider Buying Report: IMNM, S

December 19, 2025 — 01:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Immunome's CEO, Clay B. Siegall, made a $999,986 purchase of IMNM, buying 46,511 shares at a cost of $21.50 each. Immunome is trading up about 7.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Siegall purchased IMNM on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.16M at an average of $7.53 per share.

And at SentinelOne, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Mark S. Peek who bought 40,000 shares at a cost of $14.89 each, for a total investment of $595,600. SentinelOne is trading up about 0.3% on the day Friday. Investors can snag S even cheaper than Peek did, with the stock trading as low as $14.61 at last check today -- that's 1.9% under Peek's purchase price.

