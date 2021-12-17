Markets
Friday 12/17 Insider Buying Report: MP, TPIC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, MP Materials' Director, Randall J. Weisenburger, made a $3.48M buy of MP, purchasing 86,901 shares at a cost of $40.10 each. Weisenburger was up about 6.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MP trading as high as $42.72 in trading on Friday. MP Materials is trading up about 1.2% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Weisenburger in the past year.

And at TPI Composites, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Daniel G. Weiss who purchased 100,000 shares at a cost of $14.57 each, for a trade totaling $1.46M. TPI Composites is trading off about 1.1% on the day Friday. So far Weiss is in the green, up about 9.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $15.93

