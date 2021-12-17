Friday 12/17 Insider Buying Report: EVBG, ARHS

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Everbridge, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 10,000 shares of EVBG, at a cost of $67.08 each, for a total investment of $670,800. Everbridge is trading up about 7.8% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Grayson in the past twelve months.

And at Arhaus, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Chief Financial Officer Dawn Phillipson who bought 50,000 shares for a cost of $11.62 each, for a total investment of $581,000. This buy marks the first one filed by Phillipson in the past year. Arhaus is trading up about 8.5% on the day Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.