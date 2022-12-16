Markets
NRG

Friday 12/16 Insider Buying Report: NRG, LILA

December 16, 2022 — 01:42 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At NRG Energy, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of NRG, at a cost of $32.03 each, for a total investment of $480,450. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up NRG even cheaper than Gutierrez did, with the stock changing hands as low as $30.65 in trading on Friday -- that's 4.3% below Gutierrez's purchase price. NRG Energy Inc is trading off about 3.1% on the day Friday.

And at Liberty Latin America, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by CEO Balan Nair who bought 35,076 shares for a cost of $7.12 each, for a trade totaling $249,590. Liberty Latin America Ltd is trading down about 0.8% on the day Friday. Investors can bag LILA even cheaper than Nair did, with the stock changing hands as low as $6.78 in trading on Friday -- that's 4.7% under Nair's purchase price.

