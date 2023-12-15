News & Insights

Friday 12/15 Insider Buying Report: LIND, CHWY

December 15, 2023 — 02:43 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings', Alex P. Schultz, made a $342,259 purchase of LIND, buying 39,293 shares at a cost of $8.71 a piece. So far Schultz is in the green, up about 23.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $10.75. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings is trading up about 2% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Schultz in the past twelve months.

And on Tuesday, Director James A. Star purchased $300,992 worth of Chewy, purchasing 15,353 shares at a cost of $19.60 a piece. This purchase marks the first one filed by Star in the past twelve months. Chewy is trading up about 3.8% on the day Friday. Star was up about 10.2% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CHWY trading as high as $21.60 in trading on Friday.

