Friday 12/13 Insider Buying Report: DOW, TFC

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, Dow (DOW)'s Director, Richard K. Davis, made a $317,460 purchase of DOW, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $52.91 a piece. So far Davis is in the green, up about 3.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $54.82. Dow is trading up about 0.4% on the day Friday. This buy marks the first one filed by Davis in the past twelve months.

And at Truist Financial Corp (TFC), there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Steven C. Voorhees who bought 5,000 shares at a cost of $55.16 each, for a total investment of $275,788. Truist Financial Corp is trading up about 0.7% on the day Friday. So far Voorhees is in the green, up about 2.7% on their buy based on today's trading high of $56.66.

