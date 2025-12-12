As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Global Payments' Director, Robert H. B. Baldwin Jr., made a $1.09M buy of GPN, purchasing 13,392 shares at a cost of $81.16 a piece. So far Baldwin Jr. is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $83.42. Global Payments is trading up about 1% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Baldwin Jr. made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $672,800 shares at a cost of $116.00 each.

And at Olympic Steel, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Director Peter Jennings Scott who purchased 5,030 shares at a cost of $39.89 each, for a total investment of $200,647. This buy marks the first one filed by Scott in the past twelve months. Olympic Steel is trading up about 0.9% on the day Friday. Scott was up about 8.4% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ZEUS trading as high as $43.26 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: GPN, ZEUS

