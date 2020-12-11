Friday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ESCA, COLD

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Escalade, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Walter P. Glazer Jr. purchased 20,884 shares of ESCA, for a cost of $18.59 each, for a total investment of $388,143. Glazer Jr. was up about 5.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with ESCA trading as high as $19.62 in trading on Friday. Escalade, is trading up about 1.7% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Glazer Jr. bought ESCA on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $734,806 at an average of $10.63 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director James R. Heistand purchased $335,000 worth of Americold Realty Trust, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $33.50 each. Americold Realty Trust is trading trading flat on the day Friday.

