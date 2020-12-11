Markets
ARDX

Friday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, BCAT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ardelyx, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of ARDX, for a cost of $5.89 each, for a total investment of $1.00M. So far Mott is in the green, up about 24.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.30. Ardelyx is trading up about 13.9% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Mott bought ARDX at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $997,427 at an average of $6.85 per share.

And at Blackrock Capital Allocation, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Richard M. Rieder who purchased 18,182 shares for a cost of $22.28 each, for a total investment of $405,040. Before this latest buy, Rieder bought BCAT at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.37M at an average of $20.00 per share. Blackrock Capital Allocation is trading trading flat on the day Friday. So far Rieder is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.70.

Friday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, BCAT
VIDEO: Friday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, BCAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARDX BCAT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular