Friday 12/10 Insider Buying Report: AWRE, LILA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Aware's Director, John S. Stafford III, made a $212,286 purchase of AWRE, buying 70,016 shares at a cost of $3.03 a piece. So far Stafford III is in the green, up about 17.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $3.55. Aware is trading up about 2.6% on the day Friday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Stafford III in the past twelve months.

And at Liberty Latin America, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Paul A. Gould who purchased 15,000 shares at a cost of $11.84 each, for a total investment of $177,610. Liberty Latin America is trading down about 0.3% on the day Friday. Investors can grab LILA at a price even lower than Gould did, with shares changing hands as low as $11.39 in trading on Friday which is 3.8% under Gould's purchase price.

