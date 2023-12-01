News & Insights

Friday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: SSSS, RNGR

December 01, 2023

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, SuRo Capital's Chairman, CEO and President, Mark D. Klein, made a $160,537 buy of SSSS, purchasing 40,300 shares at a cost of $3.98 a piece. SuRo Capital Corp. is trading up about 2.6% on the day Friday. Before this latest buy, Klein made one other purchase in the past year, buying $35,100 shares for a cost of $3.90 each.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Stuart Bodden bought $146,935 worth of Ranger Energy Services, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $9.80 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Bodden in the past year. Ranger Energy Services is trading up about 5.6% on the day Friday. So far Bodden is in the green, up about 7.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $10.57.

