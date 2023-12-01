News & Insights

Markets
AGL

Friday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: AGL, FMC

December 01, 2023 — 10:47 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Agilon Health's Director, Jeffrey A. Schwaneke, made a $250,206 purchase of AGL, buying 22,300 shares at a cost of $11.22 a piece. Agilon Health is trading up about 4.9% on the day Friday.

And on Monday, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased $201,786 worth of FMC, purchasing 3,845 shares at a cost of $52.48 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Pallash in the past twelve months. FMC is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. Pallash was up about 3.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FMC trading as high as $54.03 in trading on Friday.

Friday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: AGL, FMC
VIDEO: Friday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: AGL, FMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGL
FMC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.