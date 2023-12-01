As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Agilon Health's Director, Jeffrey A. Schwaneke, made a $250,206 purchase of AGL, buying 22,300 shares at a cost of $11.22 a piece. Agilon Health is trading up about 4.9% on the day Friday.

And on Monday, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased $201,786 worth of FMC, purchasing 3,845 shares at a cost of $52.48 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Pallash in the past twelve months. FMC is trading up about 0.5% on the day Friday. Pallash was up about 3.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with FMC trading as high as $54.03 in trading on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday 12/1 Insider Buying Report: AGL, FMC

